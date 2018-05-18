Woman and child die after falling out of New York City hotel

A woman and child died after they fell out of a New York City hotel on Friday, police confirmed to Fox News.

The woman, 46, and the child, 7, were both dead after the fall from the Gotham Hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. The woman and the boy were believed to be mother and son.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. EST. The woman and child landed on the hotel's second floor balcony and died of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.