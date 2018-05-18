Expand / Collapse search
Severe storms for the Plains, Flooding concerns across the East, wonderful forecast for a Royal Wedding!

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!  Happy Friday.


We have more unsettled weather this weekend starting with the strong storms from the High Plains to the Central Plains. Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The Central Plains into the Midwest will see strong storms and rain on Saturday.
 

The East Coast will see continued scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain Friday into Saturday.

Localized flooding is possible across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

It will be a wet forecast for the Preakness on Saturday when Justify will try to defend his title!

And the weather couldn't be better for a Royal Wedding.  It will be mostly sunny and a nice Saturday in Windsor, England with a high temperature near 70 degrees and light winds.

