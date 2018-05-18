Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Massive police response at Las Vegas mall after 'person with gun' call

By Bradford Betz, Benjamin Brown, Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Crime Scene Investigation

Authorities in Las Vegas responded to the Boulevard Mall late Thursday after a 'person with a gun' call, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no shots were confirmed and no injuries reported. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Shoppers have posted images on social media that show dozens of police cars outside the mall.

Las Vegas police and fire departments did not immediately respond to calls from Fox News.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.