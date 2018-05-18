Massive police response at Las Vegas mall after 'person with gun' call
Authorities in Las Vegas responded to the Boulevard Mall late Thursday after a 'person with a gun' call, authorities said.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no shots were confirmed and no injuries reported. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
Shoppers have posted images on social media that show dozens of police cars outside the mall.
Las Vegas police and fire departments did not immediately respond to calls from Fox News.
