Massive police response at Las Vegas mall after 'person with gun' call

Authorities in Las Vegas responded to the Boulevard Mall late Thursday after a 'person with a gun' call, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no shots were confirmed and no injuries reported. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

"The mall has been evacuated while officers ensure the suspect is not inside," police said.

Shoppers have posted images on social media that show dozens of police cars outside the mall.

Las Vegas police and fire departments did not immediately respond to calls from Fox News.

