Girl, 15, shoots 56-year-old ‘sugar daddy’ after demanding money, police say

A Vancouver teenager shot a 56-year-old Oregon man she met through a “sugar daddy” website last week, authorities said.

Raelyn Domingo, 15, was arrested Wednesday in connection to last Friday’s shooting, The Oregonian reported. She also may face armed robbery charges in a separate case, police said.

Police were called to a home in Washington County on May 11 following a report of a shooting. The man, Thomas Licata, 56, told authorities a woman he believed was named “Samantha” came over to his home that day.

The victim met “Samantha” on SeekingArrangement.com and thought she was between the ages of 19 and 20 years old and was employed as a certified nursing assistant. The teenager’s username was “asainperssuasion” [sic]. The website advertises itself as "Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies ... both get what they want, when they want it.”

Licata told authorities he gave “Samantha” $260 and seltzer before “sharing his vape pen.” He said she left to use the bathroom and came back with a gun before shooting him in the stomach. She demanded more money from him and he told her he did not have any more. She fled the scene leaving the victim with a gunshot wound “that went into his stomach and through his buttocks,” KATU reported.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspect fleeing the scene in a gray sedan. On Saturday, Domingo and three men in masks allegedly robbed residents at gunpoint in their houses, The Oregonian reported. Washington State Police have opened an investigation into the robbery.

Domingo was arrested in Vancouver and was being held at the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center. She faced a “first-degree robbery charge” and was expected to be extradited from Oregon to Washington.