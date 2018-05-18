Expand / Collapse search
US

Georgia high school shooting leaves 1 dead, two hurt, police say

Two people were shot and one person is confirmed dead following a shooting at Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Ga., on Friday, authorities told Fox News.

The shots were fired after an argument broke out in the school’s parking lot after a graduation ceremony concluded, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Police confirmed the ceremony was for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, an alternative to traditional high schools that prepares students for careers, and not Mt. Zion High School students.

The number of suspects could not be confirmed, but anyone who could have been involved was being sought, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Police said during a news conference that the injured had been transported to a hospital.

Jonesboro is about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

