Authorities: Trooper shot, wounded man in stolen truck

A Tennessee trooper shot and wounded a man who authorities say shot at him from inside a pickup truck believed to be stolen.

News outlets cite a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that says a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper approached a pickup truck stopped along an interstate ramp early Friday morning. Kenneth C. Powell of Kingsport told the trooper the truck was out of gas.

The TBI says the trooper ran the truck's plates and noticed it had been reported stolen. Authorities say Powell tried to pull away and then began shooting at the trooper when he approached again. The trooper returned fire, hitting the 25-year-old, who was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The trooper was unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing.