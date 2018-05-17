Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Richmond police identify officer who fatally shot naked man

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. –  Richmond police have identified the officer who fatally shot a naked, unarmed man who they say ran onto an interstate highway after a hit-and-run.

The police department said in a statement Thursday that the officer, Michael Nyantakyi, remains on administrative leave while the investigation continues. The statement adds that Nyantakyi, who is black, is a 10-year veteran of the force.

Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters of Henrico County died early Tuesday. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon.

Peters' family has said the man was a high school science teacher who graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Police say Peters was involved in a hit-and-run before running onto Interstate 95 and then charging Nyantakyi. They say Nyantakyi shot Peters after a stun gun "proved ineffective."