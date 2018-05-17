Prosecutors: Officer's actions led to him killing motorist

Prosecutors say a fired Florida police officer charged with killing a stranded black motorist should stand trial because it was his aggressive and reckless actions that created the altercation that ended with the man's death.

Palm Beach County prosecutors said in documents filed Thursday former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja never identified himself to 31-year-old Corey Jones though he was working in plainclothes. They say given Raja's aggressive words and actions "the only logical conclusion" Brown could draw was he was about to be robbed.

Jones had a concealed weapons permit and pulled his handgun. Raja then shot him multiple times. Raja's attorneys said this week his actions were "reasonable."

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer will decide whether Raja will stand trial this summer on manslaughter and attempted murder charges.