Police: Baby accidentally left in parked car dies in Texas

Police in South Texas say a 7-month-old girl has died after being left in a parked car amid triple-digit temperatures when her father apparently forgot to take her to day care before going to work.

Eagle Pass police said Thursday that the car was parked at a local school where the father worked as a teacher. Officer Humberto (uhm-BEHR'-toh) Garza says investigators believe the baby's death was accidental.

Police say emergency personnel were summoned to the school parking lot around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Forecasters say temperatures reached 100 degrees on Wednesday in Eagle Pass, which is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

The Eagle Pass Independent School District didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.