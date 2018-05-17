New Jersey school bus crash involving dump truck leaves multiple people injured

Multiple injuries were reported after a school bus and dump truck collided Thursday on an interstate in New Jersey, leaving a mangled wreck in the middle of the highway.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, located about 50 miles west of New York City. The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was sheared off from its undercarriage.

New Jersey State Police tweeted the law enforcement agency was investigating a "serious" motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and dump truck.

"All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time," police said.

A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene, according to FOX5. It is unclear how many students were aboard the bus or the number of vehicles involved in the collision.

The school bus had markings for the Paramus School District. A fifth grade class trip from the district was scheduled for Waterloo Village, a historic site about 5 miles away from the crash scene, according to the school's district's website. Holly Tedesco, Paramus Council President, said at a brief news conference that 5th graders on the two other buses heading to Waterloo Village have since returned to their respective schools.

Photos posted to social media show the bus on its side in the median of the roadway.

Hackettstown Medical Center told News 12 New Jersey they are receiving 10 patients from the crash. Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich told the AP the hospital has received some people from the accident, but she did not have a number available and could not say how many were children.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told the Daily Record he rushed to the scene and was observing the rescue efforts from an overpass overlooking the highway.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police," he told the newspaper. "It's a horrific scene."

Seventh-grader Alejandro Garcia told The Record that students were told to return to homeroom on Thursday morning. As his classmates started searching online to see what had happened, they realized there had been an accident.

"People who I'm close friends with, who have brothers and sisters on that bus, started crying, and everybody just started sympathizing," Garcia said. "It was just a time of need for everyone."

At least two canine units were searching the woods along the roadside Thursday afternoon, but it wasn't clear why.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been briefed on the crash, according to Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna.

"@GovMurphy has been briefed on the school bus crash on Route 80 westbound near exit 25 in Mount Olive Township. @NJSP are on the scene at this time," he tweeted. "All lanes have been shut down."

About 10 victims were taken to St. Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Clare's Denville Hospital, according to Communications Director Patty Montgomery. She said they're being evaluated and treated, but she does not have ages or conditions.

Waterloo Village is a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port along the Morris Canal in northwestern New Jersey. It features several historic homes, a blacksmith shop, general store and more. It's a popular spot for school trips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.