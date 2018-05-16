Southern California medical building blast killed day spa owner, was the result of explosive package: officials

An explosion that rocked a Southern California medical office building on Tuesday, killing a woman and injuring three others was the result of an explosive package, a report stated.

Two officials told The Associated Press the building in Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, on Tuesday afternoon was targeted by the package. One of the officials said one of the people injured or killed in the explosion was believed to be a target.

The woman who died owned a day spa in the building, police said at a Wednesday news conference. They identified her as 40-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak of nearby Trabuco Canyon.

Officials said the explosion did not appear to be part of a broader plot and there was no immediate connection to any extremist groups.

Orange County sheriff's officials said late Tuesday night that they had not found a specific explosive device and were continuing to sift through the debris left from the explosion.

Two of the injured people had unknown injuries, and the third person suffered from smoke-inhalation, according to officials.

NBC Los Angeles reported officials were searching homes in Southern California in connection with the blast. The media outlet reported the device was delivered to the building and "addressed to a specific person." The victims and the suspect(s) were not immediately identified.

The blast reportedly blew siding off the walls of a medical office building, exposing insulation and framing as well as damaging a first floor suite.

Bomb technicians and investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives remained at the scene Wednesday, said Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

