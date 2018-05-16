South Carolina sheriff's office responds to calls of kangaroo sighting: 'I thought dispatch was joking'

A South Carolina sheriff’s office received numerous calls of a kangaroo sighting Tuesday morning -- and responding deputies were astonished the far-fetched reports were true.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office received calls that a kangaroo was spotted near the South Carolina state line with Georgia early Tuesday morning, FOX 8 reported. When a deputy arrived at the scene there was indeed a marsupial wandering around rural Palmetto State County.

The department posted a photo of the kangaroo on its Facebook page with a caption that read: “When you get dispatched to an animal in the road and this is what you find.”

The sheriff’s office pointed out that kangaroos are not native in South Carolina but a man living in the county has a license to own the marsupials. The kangaroo spotted was one that escaped from its pen and was making its way to the highway.

“I thought dispatch was joking,” a deputy from the sheriff’s office commented in the kangaroo post.

The kangaroo was caught and transported safely back to its home, where it was reunited with its owner.