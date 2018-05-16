Police release witness accounts in Vegas shooting massacre

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released 1,200 pages of reports, including witness statements and officer testimony, on the shooting massacre that left 58 people dead at a country music festival last October.

The documents were court-ordered to be released to the public. Two weeks ago, the department released body camera footage of police officers entering and combing through gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay resort.

The documents — 911 recordings, evidence logs, multiple witness statements and police officer reports — were released after media outlets sued to obtain them.

Lawyers for the police department argued that the media’s public records requests were costly and time-consuming and releasing the information could disclose investigative techniques.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said earlier this month the police investigation was not finished, and pointedly apologized for the release of information that he said would "further traumatize a wounded community."

