Missouri firefighter takes care of hummingbird that was discovered unresponsive

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District says a firefighter paramedic took care of a hummingbird that was discovered unresponsive.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District in Missouri shared photos this week of a hummingbird on its Facebook page.

A firefighter paramedic, the district revealed in the Tuesday post, had taken care of the winged creature.

“Firefighter Paramedic Schurwan nursed this ruby throated hummingbird back to health after finding it unresponsive on the engine bay floor,” it explained. 

The post, which received hundreds of likes, added that “Dave used a syringe filled with sugar water to coax the bird to drink until it became more alert and flew out of his palm.”

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District did not immediately reply to a request for comment.