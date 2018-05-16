Man with baby shoots would-be robber outside Tennessee McDonald's, reports say

A man who was holding his baby reportedly sprang into action and shot one of four robbers attacking him outside a Tennessee McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Four men were at a McDonald’s in Memphis’ Orange Mound neighborhood when they attempted to rob the father, police said. David Chase, who witnessed the attempted robbery from across the street and called 911, told WREG the father fought back.

"They jumped out of the car and they started fighting him and trying to take his wallet and stuff," Chase told the news station. "He was fighting them. He dropped his baby and started fighting them and the child was just sitting on the concrete.”

Chase said he heard three to four gunshots. The father is believed to have shot at least one of the suspects.

The four suspects dashed back to a black Infiniti and fled the scene, according to FOX13. They reportedly went to a fire station and dropped off the wounded suspect, who was then taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

It’s unclear if the father will face any charges for shooting the suspect during the attempted robbery.

Chase said he didn’t think the father, who was not identified, should face any consequences.

"He was doing what any father should have did: protect his child. And I also told the police whether he had a gun license or not, it was a righteous shot," Chase said. "He did what any man would do for his kids."