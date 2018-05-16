House poised to expand private care at VA, fix budget crisis

The House is set to give veterans more leeway to see doctors outside the Department of Veterans Affairs' health system.

It's part of an effort to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to expand private care for veterans.

The long-awaited plan — set for a House vote later Wednesday — would mean a major change in how veterans receive medical care.

If a VA health provider gives the OK, then veterans could go to a private doctor when they felt dissatisfied with government-run VA care. This is something Democrats fear is a risky step toward "privatizing" VA care.

The House vote also would avert a shutdown of VA's Choice private-sector program. It'll run out of money as early as May 31, causing disruptions in care to tens of thousands of patients.