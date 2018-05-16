Five found dead inside Texas home, officials say

Five people were found dead inside a Texas home Wednesday morning, police said.

Dispatchers received a call at around 8:28 a.m. about a self-inflicted gunshot victim at a Ponder home and, while police were en route, they were notified of multiple other victims, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Five people were dead and one person was injured inside the house. The wounded victim was transported to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said, though they didn't provide any further information.

The details surrounding the deaths weren’t immediately clear.

Police said they were not searching for a suspect and there was no immediate threat to the community, according to FOX4.