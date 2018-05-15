Trial set to begin for man accused of stealing 17th century gold bar from Florida museum

A trial is slated to begin for Jason Alexander Goldman, one of two men who allegedly stole a 17th -century gold bar from a Florida museum in 2010.

Goldman, of Palm Beach Gardens is accused of stealing the 74.85-ounce bar valued at $556,000 from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum with his alleged partner-in-crime, Steven Johnson of Rio Linda, California.

Johnson pleaded guilty in April is awaiting sentencing.

The jury selection for the case against Goldman, who faces a federal charge of conspiracy and theft of a major artwork, begins Tuesday morning.

Goldman allegedly stood guard while Johnson stole the bar from its display case, according to court documents.

The gold bar was excavated in 1980 from a 1622 Spanish galleon wreck site off the Florida Keys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.