Second transgender woman found dead in Dallas area within a week, police say

A second transgender woman has been found dead in the Dallas area in just one week, police revealed Tuesday.

Dallas police were called to an area near Merriman Parkway on Saturday evening after reports of a body floating at White Rock Creek were called in, according to a news release.

Officers pulled what they said was the body of a black, transgender woman, approximately 5’3” and 130 pounds. The unidentified victim was wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants.

The body, first discovered by a kayaker, was found “in a severe state of decomposition,” the Dallas Morning News reported citing Dallas police.

Investigators have ruled the death unexplained “pending a cause of death determination” from the medical examiner’s office.

The case came just days after another transgender woman died -- from apparent “homicidal violence,” police said.

Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, 26, was found “unconscious” by Dallas Fire and Rescue on May 9 after witnesses said they saw an “unknown Latin male” leaving the victim’s apartment, a news release said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they did not believe this was the result of a hate crime and did not have any information suggesting that the two cases are related, the Dallas Morning News reported.