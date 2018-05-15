Ohio man charged with aggravated murder, accused of driving to police with 1-year-old son in trunk

An Ohio man who reportedly drove to a police station with his 1-year-old son in the trunk has been charged with aggravated murder.

The man, Jason Shorter, 41, drove to the City of Parma Police Department Saturday night and surrendered to officers after allegedly telling them “he wanted to turn himself in for a crime,” Cleveland.com reported, citing a police spokesman, Capt. Kevin Riley.

Police found the boy, Nicholas, in the trunk of the vehicle. He was unresponsive and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police noted that the child appeared to have a stab wound to the chest.

Shorter has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the child's death.

Shorter, who appeared to have self-inflicted cuts on his arm, was taken to a Cleveland hospital for treatment, and remains there under police watch.

His first appearance in court has not been scheduled; court records do not list an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.