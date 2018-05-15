Michigan woman accused of killing boyfriend 'was evil,' family says

A Michigan woman was arrested Friday after her boyfriend was found shot to death inside their home, police said.

Marita Talley, 34, of Pontiac, called police saying her boyfriend was dead on the couch, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Talley shared the home with 36-year-old William Bell, police said.

Talley admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend when she was on the phone with authorities and waited on the porch to be arrested, according to FOX2 Detroit.

Bell’s family said that Talley had a history of criminal activity.

“She has arrest records in several states, aliases with different names,” Bell’s aunt told FOX2 Detroit.

Talley met Bell two years ago when she said she was homeless and he gave her a place to stay, the station reported. The family reportedly grew suspicious of Talley.

"When I met her I got the vibe the devil was all up on her," Bell's aunt told the station. "She was evil.

Bell’s family said that the couple broke up about a week ago. Bell’s father said Talley even said her goodbyes.

"When I met her I got the vibe the devil was all up on her." - William Bell's aunt

"We were all sitting at the table and she said this is the last time I am going to see you guys," he said. "She gave us a hug and everything."

Talley is set to be arraigned Tuesday.