Little Rock man accused in tourist death mistakenly released

Arkansas authorities are searching for the man accused of killing an Italian tourist after he was mistakenly released from prison two months ago.

KATV-TV reports that a judge issued a new arrest warrant Friday for Andre Jackson of Little Rock. He's charged in the July fatal shooting of Carlo Marigliano.

Family members say Marigliano was traveling with friends in the U.S. before leaving the group to visit other areas on his way to Arizona.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says Jackson was released on March 16 after completing a sentence for a separate crime. The department says law enforcement didn't file a detainer prohibiting Jackson's release.

Pulaski County sheriff's officials say it's unclear where in the process mistakes were made.

Marigliano's family says prosecutors informed them of the mistake Friday.

___

Information from: KATV-TV, http://www.katv.com/