Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fires

Historic Milwaukee church destroyed in massive fire

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Flames burned through the roof of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Video

Fire crews battle blaze at historic Milwaukee church

Flames burned through the roof of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire tore through a historic church in Wisconsin on Tuesday, sending heavy smoke and flames spiraling through the air.

Milwaukee firefighters battled the four-alarm fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon, Fox 6 reported.

Brian Smith, of the Milwaukee Fire Department, said no injuries were reported and said "everyone is accounted for at this time."

As of 5:30 p.m. local time, 85 personnel were reportedly still working to put the fire out.

"It required us to call in extra equipment," Smith said. "With a church of this size — required a lot of aerial ladder trucks...with water towers aiming toward the building to put the fire out."

One of the building's steeples, according to Fox 6, collapsed. The church endured a fire last year, and was remodeled in recent years.

The Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, which is part of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, opened in 1847 by German immigrants. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also a state and city landmark.

Smith said it's "too early to tell" how and where the fire started, but said a call came in around 3:45 p.m. about a fire on the roof.

Residents in the area expressed concern for the church. Dinnel Murphy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "it's a shame."

"It's a beautiful building," Murphy said. "It's been there forever. It helps the poor and homeless, too."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.