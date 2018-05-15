Expand / Collapse search
Georgia woman, 18, arrested in crash that killed a mom, her infant and a friend

By Fox 5 Atlanta | Fox News
Zoe Reardon, 18, was arrested in connection to a pedestrian accident that killed a mother, her infant child, and a family friend/  (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Police in Woodstock said they have arrested a teenager in connection to a pedestrian accident which killed a mother, her infant child, and a family friend.

Zoe Reardon, 18, of Atlanta, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, distracted driving, two counts of vehicular homicide, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and a use of electronic communication device under age 18.

 (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Reardon, who was 17 at the time, was driving the vehicle which struck Kaitlin Hunt, who was holding her 3-month-old child Riley, as they crossed crossing Arnold Mill Road the evening of September 9, 2017. Investigators said Riley died the night of the accident and the 28-year-old mother passed away a few days later. A family friend, Kathy Deming, who had been recovering, died 10 days later, according to deputies.

