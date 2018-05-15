Frank McCulloch, newspaperman with 50-year career, dies

Frank McCulloch, who covered the Vietnam War from the front lines and later worked as editor for newspapers across the U.S. during a distinguished half-century journalism career, has died in Northern California. He was 98.

Warren Lerude, a longtime friend and colleague, says McCulloch died Monday at a Santa Rosa nursing facility where he'd been treated for a brief illness.

McCulloch, the son of a Nevada rancher, served as Saigon bureau chief for Time-Life News Service during the Vietnam era. He went on to top positions at papers including the Los Angeles Times.

McCulloch wrote many Time cover stories, including a 1955 piece on Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Columbia University presented McCulloch its highest journalism award in 1984 for his "overarching accomplishment."

He is survived by two daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.