Ex-officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery

A former police lieutenant in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery after being accused of inappropriate physical contact with women he commanded.

Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime says 48-year-old Stephen Wayne Plunkett of Bossier City pleaded guilty Monday.

Plunkett got a suspended 18-month sentence. As part of 18 months of active probation, Plunkett must also complete a sexual offender counseling and treatment program and an anger management program. He also must stay out of law enforcement and away from both the department and the three women.

Prime says the women agreed to the plea arrangement.

Plunkett worked for Shreveport police from May 1991 to December 2017, when he was put on paid departmental leave. He was later allowed to retire.