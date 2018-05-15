APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Warren Mayor James Fouts told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the weeklong excavation on the outskirts of a subdivision in Macomb Township has ended.

Fouts says police are weighing whether to excavate three other locations in the state where they believe the suspect, Arthur Ream, could have taken the girls who disappeared decades ago.

The search about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit, began after police interviewed Ream. He is in prison for the slaying of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, whose remains were found 10 years ago near the same wooded area.