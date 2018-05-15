3 North Carolina officers charged with beating suspect

Authorities say three North Carolina law enforcement officers have been indicted on criminal charges in the beating of a pedestrian.

A Wake County grand jury issued the indictments Tuesday against two state troopers and a deputy sheriff.

The Highway Patrol says troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and willfully failing to discharge duties.

The Wake County Sheriff's office confirmed that Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell also was indicted, but referred questions about the charges to the district attorney.

The deputy and troopers were involved in the arrest of Kyron Hinton in Raleigh on April 3. Hinton said at a news conference Tuesday that he needs to have surgery on his eye because of the beating.