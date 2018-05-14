New York mom arrested after daughter, 1, overdosed on prescription painkillers: report

A New York mother was arrested Monday night in connection to the death of her 1-year-old child who overdosed on prescription painkillers last year, according to police.

Leila Wade, 39, of Staten Island, was arrested after her daughter died after taking one of her prescription drugs, The New York Daily News reported. She faces manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

Bianca Abdul, the infant, was found dead on March 20, 2017. She was found in her playpen, according to the paper. The infant’s death was ruled a homicide in October by the city medical examiner’s office, determining she died of a fatal concoction of morphine and diazepam.

Wade allegedly told authorities that her daughter hit her head several days before her the incident, but seemed fine. She later told The Staten Island Advance that she was worried Bianca might have gotten ahold of her prescription drugs.

"That amount for a 15-pound baby, you're going to sleep," she told the newspaper. "You're going to sleep with no pain ... there's no crying out. It's immediate."

Wade’s other 12-year-old daughter has since been removed from the home and placed in foster care, The Daily News reported.