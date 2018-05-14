NASA astronaut snaps stunning photo of Hawaii volcano erupting from space

As Hawaii’s Kilaueau volcano spews hot steam and oozes bright orange lava on the Big Island, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) can see the volcanic activity while floating in zero gravity.

NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, an ISS crew member, snapped a stunning photo of ash and smoke billowing out of the Halema'uma'u crater, also called the volcano’s overlook. Feustel took the image while orbiting about 250 miles above the volcano.

“It is easy to see the activity on Hawaii’s #Kilauea Volcano from @Space_Station. We hope those in the vicinity of the eruption can stay out of harm’s way,” Feustel tweeted Sunday night.

No tourists or residents have been able to reach the overlook because Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has been closed until further notice.

HAWAII VOLCANO SPURS NEW EVACUATIONS ON BIG ISLAND AFTER NEW LAVA FISSURES REPORTED

The astronaut’s image is just one of many from the eruptions that began more than a week ago. Hawaii officials announced Monday an 18th fissure has opened up, prompting thousands of residents living near the volcano to evacuate. At least 37 structures, including 27 homes, have been destroyed since the volcanic activity began.

Officials on Monday said scientists are still closely monitoring the volcano and warned residents that they could be ordered to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents have said they fear getting cut off when, not if, Highways 132 and 137 — one of the only ways in and out of lower Puna — get shut down.

“I’m in the shelter because if the highway gets cut off, I’m stuck on my property,” resident Shannon Malina told Fox News.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.