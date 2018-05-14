Missing dogs stranded near Hawaii lava flow are rescued after 10 harrowing days

Two dogs who were missing for 10 days in the chaos of volcano evacuations in Hawaii were pulled to safety on Sunday morning —after the animals were "surrounded by lava," rescuers said.

Carol Hosley, the owner of the dogs named Brus and Little Dude, was evacuating from her apartment in Leilani Estates when the two dogs ran off in fear, Hawaii News Now reported.

Hosley and Aloha Ilio Rescue, the local nonprofit from which the pups were adopted six months ago, searched for the dogs — Brus, a jack russell terrier-pug mix, and Little Dude, a terrier mix — for more than a week as volcanic fissures continue to open up on Hawaii's Big Island.

"We've been looking for him for 10 days," Daylynn Kyles, president of Aloha Ilio Dog Rescue, told the news outlet. "We've just kept going back, and going back."

Kyles, along with two friends, discovered the two dogs on Sunday in lower Puna, the rescue group wrote on Facebook.

The animal rescuers crawled through grass to the fence line to get to the dogs, which were covered in red ant bites, according to Hawaii News Now.

"We just knew this dog was probably just terrified, he was truly stuck, he couldn't get out," Kyles said. The group later learned they were near the 17th fissure, which opened over the weekend and, as of Monday, is still active.

The dogs' owner said she was "thrilled to death" her furry friends were rescued, telling the news outlet: "The other stuff is stuff, but I got the dogs."

Brus and Little Dude are currently staying with Aloha Ilio Rescue while Hosley looks for a place to stay amid the ongoing volcanic activity.