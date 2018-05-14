Michigan man accused of incest, fathering child with daughter

A Michigan man charged with incest and sexual assault, is also accused of fathering a child with a family member.

Gregory St. Andre, 37, is charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct after he was found to be the father of his daughter's child.

St. Andre is accused of sexually abusing the now-20-year-old and getting her pregnant. He faced a judge in Mount Clemens on Monday.

"She has a son by the defendant. What is she supposed to do?" her aunt, Michelle Truszkowski, said. "Its just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."

Warren police say the mother of St. Andre's daughter came to Warren police in February after the 20-year-old gave birth to a baby boy. The family says they suspected abuse long before February.

"We've been through this for years. It started years ago," Truszkowski said.

St. Andre's wife, who is filing for divorce, says she and other relatives suspected abuse for over five years but were unable to get the attention of law enforcement and unable to get her daughter help.

