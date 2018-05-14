The Latest: Mother of 2 says killer couldn't destroy family

The Latest on a New York City nanny convicted of murdering two children. (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The mother of two children stabbed to death by their nanny says the woman tried to destroy her family but failed.

Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) is to be sentenced Monday. She's facing life in prison without parole.

Mother Marina Krim told a judge that Ortega instead destroyed her own family. She said Ortega has shown no remorse, and no one in her family has ever said they were sorry.

Ortega was convicted last month in the deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in 2012. She had been working for the family nearly two years when she brought the two children home to the back bathroom of their Upper West Side apartment in New York City. That's where she stabbed them to death.

___

9:15 a.m.

A New York City nanny who killed two small children in her care is facing life in prison.

Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) is to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of Lucia and Leo Krim.

The nanny's lawyer had argued that Ortega was mentally ill and couldn't be held responsible for the children's deaths.

Lucia was 6. Leo was 2.

Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.

The children's mother found them in a bathroom. The parents' testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.