Good Samaritan takes down homeless man who allegedly attacked elderly women in New York City

A good Samaritan wrestled a homeless maniac to the ground after he attacked two elderly women as they were leaving a Brooklyn grocery store on Sunday morning, police said.

Andres Flores allegedly punched the two women — 77 and 79 — after they left the Shoppers World on Pitkin Avenue near Herzl Street in Brownsville at about 9:45 a.m., police said.

The good Samaritan then sprang into action and beat Flores, 45, to the ground, according to a video viewed by The Post.

“C’mon, man, It’s Mother’s Day. Really?” a witness said she heard the good Samaritan yelling as he wrestled with Flores.

Witness Jacaira Baez, 20, told The Post he’s a hero.

“I never saw anything like this in person. You see it on the news, but not in front of you,” Baez said. “He’s a hero. He’s a hero. He didn’t think about it. He just did it.”

A large group of bystanders then frantically dialed 911, sources said.

The women were taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Flores was also taken to Brookdale to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

