Golden State Killer suspect appears in court as media outlets try to unseal arrest records

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Joseph DeAngelo, whom prosecutors allege is the Golden State Killer responsible for dozens of murders in California in the 1970s and 80s, appeared in a barred-in area of the courtroom Monday.

Various news media outlets are seeking to unseal details related to DeAngelo’s arrest and search warrants prosecutors obtained in April, arguing the documents will provide important details about how investigators identified the former police officer and what evidence they’ve gathered from him.

‘GOLDEN STATE KILLER’ SUSPECT FACES 4 MORE MURDER COUNTS, AUTHORITIES SAY

Prosecutors have searched DeAngelo’s home, just outside of Sacramento, and recently obtained warrants to search his cellphone and computer. They just turned over information about what evidence they already have gathered to DeAngelo’s public defender, Diane Howard.

Howard argued the records shouldn’t be released because it could taint jurors and witnesses in the case, and said in a motion that arrest warrants include evidence and details about rapes that DeAngelo is accused of committing, which wouldn’t be permissible at trial.

The parties will be back in court May 29 to argue over what should be made public. Prosecutors don’t object to unsealing the records.

GOLDEN STATE KILLER CAUGHT USING RELATIVE’S DNA FROM GENEALOGY WEBSITES, PROSECUTORS SAY

DeAngelo, who was arrested last month and remains in Sacramento County Jail, appeared inside the barred-in area of the courtroom during the brief hearing on Monday. He has not entered a plea.

District attorneys from Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Orange and Ventura counties met last week to discuss where DeAngelo may be tried and who will prosecute. But they made no decision and plan to meet again in late June.

Fox News’ Amy Lieu and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.