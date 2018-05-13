Expand / Collapse search
Woman stabbed to death in Connecticut, police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A woman was stabbed to death in Connecticut on Saturday, police said.

A woman was stabbed to death at a Connecticut home Saturday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified woman was on Matson Court in Waterbury when she was killed, FOX61 reported.

Police were responding to a stabbing incident around 3 p.m. when they found her dead.

It’s unclear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside of a home.

Officials with the Waterbury Police Crime Scene Unit could be seen at the scene, with police tape closing off the area.

Officials said the death is being investigated as a homicide, WFSB reported.

