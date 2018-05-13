Expand / Collapse search
3 Georgia police officers sickened after encountering dead body in motel room

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Three Georgia police officers were sickened by an unknown chemical after encountering a dead body in a motel room Saturday, officials said.

Officials were called to the United Inn & Suites in Decatur just after 4 p.m. about a dead body in a room on the third floor, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Three Dekalb County police officers entered the room and reported feeling dizzy and nauseous after coming into contact with the chemical that had killed a 48-year-old man in the room.  

DeKalb County medical examiner and law enforcement stand outside the United Inn and Suites Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Decatur, Ga. Officers were called out to investigate a dead body found inside a room that had a strong chemical smell which began to make the officers sick resulting in three being sent to the hospital to be checked out. (AP Photo/John Amis)

"Something in there made the officers sick," Fire Capt. Eric Jackson said. "We have no idea what, none whatsoever."

The officers were taken to the hospital and were said to be conscious and alert Saturday night.

Hotel guests near the contaminated room were evacuated shortly after the incident.

"The police were telling us to leave," one guest told FOX5. "We've been out of our room for three hours... What was really the cause?"

A DeKalb County law enforcement officer stands outside a guest room at the United Inn and Suites Hotel Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Decatur, Ga. Officers were called out to investigate a dead body found inside a room that had a strong chemical smell which began to make the officers sick resulting in three being sent to the hospital to be checked out. (AP Photo/John Amis)

HAZMAT crews arrived at the scene and took samples of the substance. Agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating incident to identify the chemical.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death, which is not being treated as a homicide.

Police did not release his name as of Sunday and it’s unclear if the man was exposed to the substance accidentally or on purpose.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam