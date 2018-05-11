Woman whose Great Danes were seized faces sentencing

A woman found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced on animal cruelty charges.

Court documents say prosecutors will ask a judge on Friday to impose a one-year jail sentence for 60-year-old Christina Fay and ban her from owning any animal for the rest of her life. They also ask to find homes for 75 Great Danes and have Fay pay $1.7 million, the cost of caring for the dogs since they were seized from her Wolfeboro mansion last June.

Fay pleaded not guilty and said she took care of the dogs.

During the trial, prosecutors showed images of the dogs living in squalid conditions, with animal waste coating the floors.