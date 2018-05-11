Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Unsettled weather continues along a boundary separating spring and summertime temperatures

Janice Dean
Good morning everyone!  Happy Friday.

Taking a look at your weekend forecast, we've got more strong to severe storms possible across the Central Plains. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

storm reports


 
Temperatures across the South-Central Plains will be 10-20 degrees above average through the weekend while it will be cooler than average over the Northern tier of the country.

today


 
Rain and snow will continue across the Northern Rockies with some rain moving into the Northern Plains.  Flooding will be a risk with the snow melt.

future radar

 

Here's a look at your Mother's Day temperatures across the country.

temps sunday

 

Have a wonderful weekend.  If you're a mom, enjoy your special day!  May it be filled with love, hugs and yummy treats!

JD 


 

