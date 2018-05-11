Mother turns son in to police after seeing him in surveillance footage

A Florida mother turned in her 18-year-old son after she recognized him on surveillance video shared by law enforcement on social media in connection with a burglary.

On May 2, Clearwater police released footage that shows three teenagers breaking into a home on April 25 and stealing headphones, sports memorabilia and a pair of Michael Jordan-brand sneakers.

Days later, Sandra Green saw the video and said she was “heartbroken” to see her son, Kevin King, was one of the three people wanted.

“I was heartbroken because I know I didn’t raise him like that,” she told FOX13. “I told him, ‘Come home, take your shower, get something to eat, I am about to take you over there to Clearwater, and turn you in."

Clearwater police arrested King, 18, and charged him with burglary and grand theft.

On Thursday, Green told a judge she wanted her son to be put on probation with the requirement he get back on the path to graduate high school.

“[I will bond him out in] a couple of weeks,” she said, according to the news station. “He is not hardcore. I feel like he will break tonight. But I want to make sure that it sinks in.”

Green said she wants her son to consider what could have happened if he had pulled a gun on someone or had ran from police.

“I would hope other parents, if they know their kids did something, to try to save their child before it is too late,” she said.

Police said they are still looking for the two accomplices.