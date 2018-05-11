Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sex Crimes

Homeless man charged in 'horrific' NYC sex assault after arrest in South Carolina

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
The NYPD announced May 5 that it was looking for 21-year-old Ronald Williams in connection with a brutal sex assault in Queens. He was arrested in South Carolina Tuesday.

The NYPD announced May 5 that it was looking for 21-year-old Ronald Williams in connection with a brutal sex assault in Queens. He was arrested in South Carolina Tuesday.

The suspect in a particularly “horrific” sexual assault in New York City has been captured in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

Cops found Ronald Williams, 21, at a motel in Columbia after an eight-day manhunt. He appeared in a court in the borough of Queens on Thursday on charges of assault, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Williams stands accused of dragging a 52-year-old woman off the street and into a stairwell in Kew Gardens Hills on April 30, prosecutors said. Williams, who had been living in a homeless shelter, pleaded not guilty, according to reports.

SUSPECT IN BRUTAL SEX ASSAULT IS ID'D; 40 COPS TAPPED IN MANHUNT

“The defendant brutally attacked a Queens mother so viciously that she was unrecognizable when she was found unconscious at the bottom of a building’s stairwell,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Thursday. “No one should have to worry about fending off a sexual attack on the streets of our county at any time of the day or night.”

He called the crime "horrific."

Prosecutors said Williams told detectives: “I pushed her down the stairs. I wasn’t going to rape her," according to the New York Post.

The prosecutors said Williams also stated, “I punched her in the face a few times; I get angry and black out sometimes."

He was locked up without bail.

 