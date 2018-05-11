Expand / Collapse search
2 infants dead after being found in car in Virginia

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. –  Authorities say two infants found unattended in a car in Virginia have died.

Chesterfield Fire spokesman Jason Elmore tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that authorities responding Thursday afternoon to a car at an apartment complex found two infant children unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Both children were hospitalized. One of the babies was pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday afternoon. Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Friday morning that the second died several hours later on Thursday.

Police say both were about 5 months old.

Police are continuing to investigate. No further details were immediately released.