Police: Man hid legless fugitive girlfriend in plastic tote

A Florida man is accused of hiding his legless fugitive girlfriend from police by stuffing her into a plastic storage container.

Forty-eight-year-old John Robert Carr Jr. of Winter Haven is charged with resisting arrest. News outlets report Carr attempted to hide 39-year-old Krystle Lee Anderson from U.S. marshals and Polk County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday.

Anderson was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges including false imprisonment related to a 2015 incident when she allegedly held people hostage at a Burger King with a BB gun. It ended in a shooting with police and she lost both legs.

Authorities received a tip that Anderson was with Carr. He denied Anderson was there, but an officer had spotted Carr placing the now-4-foot-tall woman into the container. She surrendered without incident.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com