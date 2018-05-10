NY judges overturn conviction in DWI case that killed cop

A New York appeals court has thrown out the manslaughter conviction of a man who prosecutors argued was driving drunk and triggered crashes that caused the death of a police officer in 2012.

The judges argued there was too much time between James Ryan's actions on the Long Island Expressway and the death of Officer Joseph Olivieri to hold him responsible.

According to Newsday , Ryan sideswiped another car, stopped on the expressway and was rear-ended. Sometime later, Olivieri parked his vehicle on the right shoulder and was struck and killed by a driver as he crossed the expressway. Ryan's blood alcohol level was .12 an hour after the accident. The legal limit is .08.

Ryan's lawyer says he should not have been responsible for the officer's death. The judges upheld his conviction on driving while intoxicated and other crimes.

