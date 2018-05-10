Nektar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.2 million.

Nektar shares have climbed 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.29, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR