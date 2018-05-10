The Latest: Jury recommends 28 years for teen on assault

The Latest on sentencing for an Oklahoma teen convicted in the deaths of five family members (all times local):

A jury that convicted an Oklahoma teen in the fatal stabbings of five family members has recommended he serve 28 years in prison for one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Jurors recommended the sentence Thursday for 19-year-old Michael Bever, who was convicted late Wednesday on five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery for his role in the July 2015 stabbings. Jurors must still decide whether he will serve life in prison with or without parole on the murder counts.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and brother Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister.

Robert Bever, who was 18 when the killings occurred, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

