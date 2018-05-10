KemPharma: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) _ KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coralville, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $1.77. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

KemPharma shares have climbed 31 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.30, a rise of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

