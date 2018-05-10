Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney tells grads to have courage

Amal Clooney urged young students at Vanderbilt University to have courage because it inspires others and creates rights for future generations.

The human rights lawyer spoke Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, for senior day, a part of the university's commencement activities. She was given the school's Nichols-Chancellor's Medal.

Clooney admitted that she had never been to Tennessee before, but said her husband George Clooney told her the university had a good basketball team.

She noted that students at Vanderbilt who staged sit-ins during the Civil Rights era showed their courage to fight for equal rights. But she said courage is still needed to address conditions for women, journalists and LGBT people worldwide.