President Donald Trump's CIA nominee says she doesn't believe torture works as an interrogation technique and that her "strong moral compass" would prevent her from carrying out any presidential order she found objectionable.

The acting director of the CIA, Gina Haspel, was responding to questions Wednesday from members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11.

Asked how she would respond if Trump ordered her to do something she found morally objectionable, Haspel said she wouldn't allow the CIA to undertake such activity even if it was technically legal.

She added that she doesn't think Trump would ask the CIA to resume waterboarding, which simulates drowning.